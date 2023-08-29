The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, August 29

good morning everyone —

It’s been too long since Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien appeared in a hoddle.

While his past two appearances here were because of strange yellow card offences, this time O’Nien did a good thing!

Eyewitnesses said O’Nien was on hand to help save a dog that had trouble after going into a Wearside beach over the weekend. The pooch apparently was brought back to shore by its owners after it had nearly drowned.

SUNDERLAND'S LUKE O'NIEN saves dog's life after elderly Labrador nearly drowns at beach This after assisting family who were stranded on wintry roadside in January. Lad is legit Second Tier Superman. [Via @jamescopley_] pic.twitter.com/u7oAjsovL7 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 25, 2023

O’Nien rushed to help the dog’s owner and later resucitated the pooch by performing chest compressions on the dog.

The club later confirmed to the Liverpool Echo that it was their captain who helped save the dog’s life.

He’s a good lad, and he helped save the life of a very good doggo.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Red, by Raye Zaragoza

And now for your links:

