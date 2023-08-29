 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, August 29

It’s another Luke O’Nien hoddle!

By Fitzie
good morning everyone —

It’s been too long since Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien appeared in a hoddle.

While his past two appearances here were because of strange yellow card offences, this time O’Nien did a good thing!

Eyewitnesses said O’Nien was on hand to help save a dog that had trouble after going into a Wearside beach over the weekend. The pooch apparently was brought back to shore by its owners after it had nearly drowned.

O’Nien rushed to help the dog’s owner and later resucitated the pooch by performing chest compressions on the dog.

The club later confirmed to the Liverpool Echo that it was their captain who helped save the dog’s life.

He’s a good lad, and he helped save the life of a very good doggo.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Red, by Raye Zaragoza

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$): Postecoglou’s full backs look fluid in attack, but require discipline

Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison selection and what he said should be a fun week

Spanish Football Federation regional presidents call for Luis Rubiales resignation

Canada national team head coach resigns to join Toronto FC

