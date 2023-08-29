L’Equipe/Athletic: Spurs reject €9m Rennes bid for Davinson Sanchez

Yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez was in the news because his name got linked as a possible makeweight in a deal with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson. Today he’s in the news again, but linked with a French club. According to L’Equipe (via GetFrenchFootballNews), Stade Rennais has made a €9m bid to purchase Sanchez. Davi is considered a potential late replacement for Arthur Theate, should he be sold this week, and is on a list along with Rob Holding.

€9m! That is not a lot! That’s about £7.7m and if accepted would be basically “thanks for the memories Dave now piss off” kind of money. But this is the consequence of the Premier League being the richest league in the world and virtually every continental club still reeling financially from COVID — some of us would like to see Sanchez sold, but if you rule out selling to a league rival then you’re just not going to get a lot of money for him.

It’s not clear from the aggregated article (L’Equipe is paywalled) how much interest Spurs have in this potential arrangement. L’Equipe says Spurs would consider a bid of €10m-15m, which again isn’t much but is still more than €9m.

All the smoke is that Davi is likely leaving. It sounds like he has options now. We’ll see what happens with (counts on fingers) three days left.

Update: According to The Athletic, Spurs have rejected the bid from Rennes, and it sounds as though they might end up keeping Davi after all. Hmm.