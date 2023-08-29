Athletic: Tottenham and Leeds reach loan agreement for Djed Spence

Well, it’s been an eventful morning in Tottenham Hotspur-land already. There are several reports out, including The Athletic and corroborated by Fabrizio Romano, that say Spurs have reached an agreement to send Djed Spence to Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The Athletic piece, which includes reporting from Charlie Eccleshire, David Ornstein, and Phil Hay, says that Leeds will pay Spurs a loan fee of £1m and will fully cover Spence’s wages. There is, crucially, no purchase option or obligation — this is a straight loan, with Spence returning to Spurs next summer.

I don’t want to say that Djed Spence is a bust — it’s hard to say he’s a bust when he’s made just four appearances for Spurs since joining the club — but it sure seems like he’s not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season, just like he wasn’t in Antonio Conte’s plans. Could he still come good? Sure. But it’ll be down a division this season.

The Athletic says a medical hasn’t yet been scheduled, but the deal is expected to go through by Thursday.