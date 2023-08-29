Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: League Cup game time, live blog, and how to watch online

When Spurs finished where they did last season, I was actually secretly relieved because it meant, selfishly, that there wouldn’t be very many mid-week matches to cover, which are a pain if you live GMT-5 and have a day job.

Ah, well. Nevertheless. Tottenham Hotspur travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham in the illustrious League Cup Second Round. It’s not the best draw in an early cup round, but it could be worse — Fulham have four points from its opening three fixtures, with a win over Everton and a draw at Arsenal to go along with a loss this past weekend to Brentford.

Ange Postecoglou promised rotation for this match, and I expect we’ll get it. The question is how much this will matter in a London Derby. At minimum we’ll probably get good looks at players such as Manor Solomon and Gio Lo Celso and if we’re lucky Richarlison breaks his duck.

As far as viewing — it’s not on TV in the USA or in the UK. It’s also apparently not streamed anywhere in the UK, so it’s BBC Radio 5 Live for our friends across the pond. American viewers can stream it on ESPN+ if you have a subscription (or the Hulu/Disney/ESPN Triple Play package). Despite that, please no links to illegal streams in the comments, they can get us in trouble. That that stuff elsewhere.

Lineups

To be posted when released by the clubs.

Live Blog

How to Watch

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Carabao Cup 2nd Round)

Craven Cottage, London, UK

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET, 7:45 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised (USA/UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: ESPN+

