REPORT: Eric Dier offered to Bayern Munich

Now that Harry Kane has been shipped off to Germany (and now apparently posing with beer he doesn’t drink and cosplaying German style) did you think we were done dealing with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg? Oh, you sweet summer child. Florian is BACK baby, with a new rumor involving Tottenham Hotspur central defender and Kane bestie Eric Dier.

Yup. According to our good buddy, Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich in the waning days of the transfer window... and it seems they’re actually considering it.

❗️Excl. News Eric #Dier: Understand that he was offered to #FCBayern again and again in the last days!



➡️ A transfer possibility of the 29 y/o was discussed internally as he can play as a center back and in defensive midfield.



The topic is STILL in the transfer board of FC… pic.twitter.com/DEATbKvyJO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2023

On the one hand this seems, well, rather bonkers. On the other hand, “bonkers” is kind of par for the course when it comes to transfer rumors, especially near the end of the window. And on the other other hand, Eric Dier clearly has no role in the Tottenham squad under Ange Postecoglou, so sending him somewhere for whatever little money we can get for him seems like a pretty smart choice.

Now, this is literally all we know. No idea whether this is a loan or a permanent transfer, and what any hypothetical fee would entail. Heck, we don’t even know if Bayern are actually entertaining this or if this is them humoring us after the Kane saga. Plettenberg might have annoyed the crap out of us during the Kane saga, but he actually got most of his reporting right, and he’s clearly clued into Bayern stuff, so I’m inclined to think there’s probably some legs to this.

Spurs have got to get some players out the door. Bayern would certainly be a pretty okay spot for Dier to land, and he almost certainly fits better tactically there than he does at Spurs right now.

I love the last week of the window.