DiMarzio: Japhet Tanganga in talks to join Torino on loan

God, so much news. The latest from Gianluca DiMarzio concerns Tottenham Hotspur homegrown central defender Japhet Tanganga — according to DiMarzio, Tanganga is currently in negotiations to join Serie A side Torino on loan for the whole of the season, with a purchase option.

I don’t know what it is with Japhet and Italy, but every rumor about him seems to originate there. He’s been credibly linked with both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the past year, and now Torino. Maybe he just loves a good lasagna? Who knows.

Tanganga’s another of those players for whom Ange Postecoglou has no time for and that the club is working earnestly to offload before the close of the transfer window on Friday. He got a few minutes with the team in preseason but if I remember correctly has yet to make a Premier League bench this season and is heavily linked with the exit door. A loan with an option sounds just grand to me, even if it does potentially mean that he could return to Spurs this summer and we do this whole thing over again.

But it’s better than him sitting around not doing anything and collecting a paycheck. I’m all for this one. Loan to Torino? Sure, fine.