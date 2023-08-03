The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, August 3

It’s been a very long time since we’ve heard anything about or on Hugo Lloris.

There were some pictures of him in training (pre-preseason trip) but other than that, not much!

Tottenham made it clear his future doesn’t lay with the club after saying he remained in London to pursue other club opportunities.

But the tour is done, the lads will be trickilng back to Enfield and our main man will still be there.

About two weeks before the first game of the season.

This hoddle has plastered the Frenchman’s face for the past [insert amount here] days now thinking he’d be gone, but here he remains.

Perhaps this’ll be one of those end-of-day departures.

Either way, every day that Tottenham have Hugo Lloris is a blessed day. I don’t like the thought of anyone other than him between the posts.

It’s a reality I’ll have to come to face soon.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Trench Coat Museum, by Yard Act

And now for your links:

What might Tottenham’s dream final month to the transfer window look like?

Marta’s legacy lives on despite Brazil’s World Cup exit

Gianluigi Buffon announces retirement from football