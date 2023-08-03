Rumor: Tottenham making push for Edmond Tapsoba

After the news came out Wednesday that Tottenham had broken through in talks to sign Wolfsburgs’ Micky Van de Ven as the newest center-half, the club is pushing to bring in more reinforcements in the department with Bayer Leverkusens’ Edmond Tapsoba.

Only 24, the Burkina Faso defender played in 46 matches last year for the German side that finished third in its group in the Champions League and were semifinalists in the Europa League after being knocked out by Roma.

Originally rumored to come to North London when the transfer window opened, the talks progressed and then seemed to get quiet as the preseason tour began. The initial thought was Leverkusen was asking for roughly €50 million, but Tottenham seems prepared to meet close to the valuation of the player.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Edmond Tapsoba (24/ ). Been told the Premier League side is planning to make a new offer of €45m + add ons but Bayer Leverkusen want way more. The German club normally doesn’t want to sell the centre-back. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 2, 2023

Depending on the source, things seemed to be 50/50 in regards to the two Bundesliga defenders coming to Spurs, as the decision came down to the price tag for Spurs to pay up for. However, a few sources have said that the club wanted to bring in both defenders to reinforce a defense that allowed 63 goals in the Premier League.

Seeing the possible €45 million linked to Tapsoba and another €30 million for Van de Ven the question becomes, is it the club reinforcing for one last push to impress Harry Kane or allocating the transfer funds before selling to get a possible deal?