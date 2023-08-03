World Cup daily recap & open thread: Group H final round

I know most of us reading this blog are USA or England fans at their core. But if you’re a Tottenham Hotspur fan, you were probably also watching Jamaica, if only because there were two Spurs players playing in their first ever World Cup — midfielder Drew Spence and keeper Becky Spencer. And boy did they come through Wednesday morning! Jamaica held woso legend Marta, Debinha, and mighty Brazil to a 0-0 draw, sending the Reggae Girlz on to the knockout stage of the World Cup, over the Brazilians.

What a match. It was tense all the way through, and keeper Spencer had some outstanding and critical stops down the stretch. Has there been a better keeper thus far in this World Cup? I’m not sure there has. She’s been outstanding.

There were other games too. They’re below. But we’re talking about Jamaica here.

Thursday is the final two matches of the group stage in Group H, and then we take a break for a couple of days before the Round of 16.

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 14 Recap

Argentina 0-2 Sweden (Group G)

Sweden: Blomqvist 66’, Rubensson 90’ (Pen)

Sweden won Group G with this victory and will play USA in the next round.

South Africa 3-2 Italy (Group G)

South Africa: Orsi 32’ (OG), Magaia67’, Kgatlana 90+2’ • Italy: Caruso 11’ (Pen), 74’

South Africa advance to the next round with this win over Italy.

Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (Group F)

Tottenham players Drew Spence and Becky Spencer take Jamaica to the knock-out rounds in their first ever World Cup.

Panama 3-6 France (Group F)

Panama: Cox 2’, Pinzon 64’ (Pen), Cedeno 87’ • France: Lakrar 21’, Diani 28’, 37’ (Pen), 52’ (Pen), Le Garrec 45+5’, Becho 90+10’

Day 15 schedule

Morocco vs. Colombia (Group H)

6 a.m. Thurs. ET / 11 a.m. Thurs. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), not televised (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Rosella Ayane (Morocco)

South Korea vs. Germany (Group H)

6 a.m. Thurs. ET / 11 a.m. Thurs. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Former Spurs midfielder Cho So-Hyun (Korea)