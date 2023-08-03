 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sky: Tottenham in talks with Galatasaray over Tanguy Ndombele

RIP the Tanguyssaince

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur Players Return To Pre-season Training Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

I sit in mourning this morning (alliteration!) over the Tanguy Ndombele redemption that never was and now may never be. There is a new report from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol that Tottenham Hotspur are now in negotiations with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray for the transfer of Spurs’ record signing this summer.

It doesn’t sound like a done deal quite yet, but this is seemingly confirmation that Ange Postecoglou has had a good look at Ndombele this offseason and has decided he can do without him. I’m a little sad about that, but Giovani Lo Celso has gotten an improbable redemption arc and now looks set to stay at Spurs into next season, so I suppose I shouldn’t complain.

It’s maybe a little harsh on Tanguy (think of us Tanguy stans!) because we really haven’t seen what he could do this summer after a season on loan at Napoli where he won the scudetto. But maybe we should’ve seen the writing on the wall — Ange said nice things about him earlier this summer but Ndombele picked up a knock and missed the West Ham friendly and then was not in the squad against Lion City Sailors despite being declared healthy. That’s usually not a good sign.

The scuttlebutt is that Tanguy could leave for a fee of around £11m or so. That’s not a lot, but Spurs have GOT to start offloading players this summer from a bloated squad and it sure looks like Tanguy’s going to be one of them if Spurs and Gala can come to an agreement.

