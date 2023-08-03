Sky: Tottenham in talks with Galatasaray over Tanguy Ndombele

I sit in mourning this morning (alliteration!) over the Tanguy Ndombele redemption that never was and now may never be. There is a new report from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol that Tottenham Hotspur are now in negotiations with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray for the transfer of Spurs’ record signing this summer.

⚪️ Tottenham close to confirming a deal for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven



Galatasaray also in talks to sign Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele



[via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/yncVROtTyl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 3, 2023

It doesn’t sound like a done deal quite yet, but this is seemingly confirmation that Ange Postecoglou has had a good look at Ndombele this offseason and has decided he can do without him. I’m a little sad about that, but Giovani Lo Celso has gotten an improbable redemption arc and now looks set to stay at Spurs into next season, so I suppose I shouldn’t complain.

It’s maybe a little harsh on Tanguy (think of us Tanguy stans!) because we really haven’t seen what he could do this summer after a season on loan at Napoli where he won the scudetto. But maybe we should’ve seen the writing on the wall — Ange said nice things about him earlier this summer but Ndombele picked up a knock and missed the West Ham friendly and then was not in the squad against Lion City Sailors despite being declared healthy. That’s usually not a good sign.

The scuttlebutt is that Tanguy could leave for a fee of around £11m or so. That’s not a lot, but Spurs have GOT to start offloading players this summer from a bloated squad and it sure looks like Tanguy’s going to be one of them if Spurs and Gala can come to an agreement.