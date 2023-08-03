Spurs reserve keeper Alfie Whiteman undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

I’m not sure how I missed this story, but somehow I did — Tottenham Hotspur reserve goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has had surgery after sustaining an injury while on Spurs’ preseason tour to Asia. The announcement was made via Spurs’ social media channels and on the club website.

We can confirm that Alfie Whiteman has undergone surgery following an injury sustained to his ankle whilst on pre-season tour.



Wishing you all the best for your recovery, Alfie! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 3, 2023

Apparently Alfie had a horrific injury in the open training in Singapore the day before the match against Lion City Sailors and had to be stretchered off in considerable pain. I don’t know what happened or what the extent of the injury was, but it was to his ankle and is I guess bad enough that surgery is required.

Whiteman, 24, was in competition to be Tottenham’s third goalkeeper behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster (who also missed the tour due to injury). His injury means Brandon Austin will again fill that role, at least until Whiteman is healthy. Alfie spent much of the past two seasons on loan, which comprised of two stints with Degerfors in Sweden.

There was no prognosis on when Alfie would return to training.