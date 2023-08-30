The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, August 30

good morning! Today’s Championship roundup arrives a little early because we have the transfer window closing on September 1. I have a hoddle planned for that :)

—-

The EFL Championship is still in its early stages - in fact, I don’t think it really begins until after Christmas. Still, we can identify a good chunk of storylines:

Jonathan Rowe has been a revelation for Norwich City . He has scored in every single game for the Canaries this season and will definitely be the player to watch this season. Do not forget his name!

. He has scored in every single game for the Canaries this season and will definitely be the player to watch this season. Do not forget his name! Birmingham City are also off to a flyer. I haven’t had the privilege of watching them yet (as ESPN+ hasn’t yet aired their matches), but this has to be the Blues’ best start to the competition in years.

are also off to a flyer. I haven’t had the privilege of watching them yet (as ESPN+ hasn’t yet aired their matches), but this has to be the Blues’ best start to the competition in years. On the flip side, Middlesbrough are have a really rough go. They’re definitely missing the firepower up front that they had last season.

are have a really rough go. They’re definitely missing the firepower up front that they had last season. Millwall manager Gary Rowett has come under pressure after his squad’s early struggles and he even called for patience. This usually doesn’t end well.

manager Gary Rowett has come under pressure after his squad’s early struggles and he even called for patience. This usually doesn’t end well. Remember Ipswich Town ? Well, they’re as exciting as we expected them to be. Their hot start to the season was undone by a loss against Leeds, but they made it interesting in an exciting 3-4 loss.

? Well, they’re as exciting as we expected them to be. Their hot start to the season was undone by a loss against Leeds, but they made it interesting in an exciting 3-4 loss. Plymouth Argyle are also a very good side and won’t go down this season. They held on for a long time against Southampton and Birmingham until conceding goals late, late on. Were it not for those, they’d be sitting 10th in the table.

are also a very good side and won’t go down this season. They held on for a long time against Southampton and Birmingham until conceding goals late, late on. Were it not for those, they’d be sitting 10th in the table. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are absolutely dreadful. It’s concerning to watch them play. Going straight back down.

EFL Championship top six:

Leicester City (12 Pts, +4 GD) Norwich City (10 Pts, +7 GD) Birmingham (10 Pts +4 GD) Southampton (10 Pts, +3 GD) Preston (10 Pts, + 3 GD) Ipswich Town (9 Pts, + 3 GD)

EFL Championship bottom three:

22. Middlesbrough (1 Pt, -6 GD)

23. Huddersfield (1 Pt, -7 GD)

24. Sheffield Wednesday (0 Pts, -5 GD)

Fitzie’s track of the day: I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts, by X

