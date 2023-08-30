REPORT: Ndombele offered to Inter Milan

On a day when the news is coming thick and fast, another possibly spurious Tanguy Ndombele transfer rumor? What the hell. Can’t stop, won’t stop.

This comes from the prestigious Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, which has a story reporting that, on the heels of Tanguy’s possible loan to Genoa collapsing, his agent is now offering him to Inter Milan.

I bet he is! I have no idea how to evaluate the efficacy of this particular publication, but it’s the close of the transfer window, our ideals tend to be a bit shaded this time of year, and anyway I want this to be true, so I’m gonna write it up just because.

The gist is this: Inter need a midfielder, and Tanguy’s agent just happens to know of one who’s available for the low, low price of €3m/year in wages. Getting Tottenham on board likely isn’t going to be too much of an issue here at this point; ideally it would be on loan with a purchase option because that’s just the way it goes right now when trying to offload players from the Premier League to the continent.

Is this a thing that could happen? Hell if I know. However, you know what they say, when God closes a door in Genoa, he opens a window. In Milan? Something like that. That stretch where there were only one set of footprints in the sand? That’s where I carried Tanguy to Italy.