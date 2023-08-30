DONE DEAL: Djed Spence joins Leeds United on whole-season loan

There’s a lot of news to cover this morning, the penultimate day of the summer transfer window, so let’s make this one quick: Tottenham Hotspur right wing back Djed Spence has, as expected, joined Leeds United on a full season loan. The deal was announced on Spurs’ social media channels.

Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



Good luck, Djed! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2023

Spence is joining a Championship team that could probably use him after being relegated from the Premier League last season and that is in the process of being stripped for parts. Djed also will link up with fellow Spurs fringe squad member Joe Rodon, who joined Leeds on a similar loan last week.

The only way that Spence is going to convince Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham fans that he’s not a humungous £20m bust is to go somewhere and crush it on loan, so I kind of hope he does that. The reporting is that this is a straight loan with no purchase option or obligation, so he’ll be back in North London next summer and will be given the opportunity to impress Ange again, or we’ll do this all over again.

Good luck, Djed.