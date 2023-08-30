Tang-gone? Spurs agree loan deal with Genoa for Ndombele

It just hasn’t worked out at Tottenham Hotspur for Tanguy Ndombele. Though there’s plenty of blame to go around, it’s reached a stage where the club hierarchy and Ange Postecoglou have seen enough and want him and his wages off the books. Enter Genoa:

Genoa have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan #THFC



Genoa now working to convince the player.



Spurs want to find solution for Ndombele by Friday but it's up to the player now as Genoa made their best effort. pic.twitter.com/1r4WKvBLi7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

According to Fab, Spurs and Genoa have actually reached an agreement for a loan to the Serie A club, and it’s now up to Tanguy if he wants to pursue the option. Unfortunately, it’s not clear if regular football is even something Tanguy wants right now, and it’s possible he’s happy just collecting a paycheck at Spurs.

Genoa isn’t exactly a footballing powerhouse. They were in Serie B as recently as last season (before winning promotion), and currently sit 11th in the Italian top flight. It would certainly feel like a step down from Tanguy’s time at Serie A winners Napoli, as well as his stints at Lyon.

Additionally, the Frenchman reportedly turned down deals earlier in the summer with Fenerbahce (which: fair enough), as well as with Nottingham Forest. Neither of these were definite links, with rather tenuous sourcing, but it does seem like Ndombele is content to pick a destination he feels works for him. Which (once more, with feeling): fair enough! The guy has a contract, and realistically doesn’t have to go anywhere he doesn’t want; even though it would be nice to see those wages used elsewhere.

But that said:

LOOK HOW PRETTY IT IS. Come on Tanguy, surely a working holiday to northern Italy sounds like a good plan?

I’m sure there’ll be more reporting to come on Tanguy Ndombele before the transfer window comes to a close later this week.