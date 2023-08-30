 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletic: Tanganga to Torino deal off

More like Tori-NO, amirite

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

If there’s one word that describes what the end of this transfer window feels like, it’s “frantic.” Lots of rumors floating in the air, little of anything concrete, and still a metric ton of business to do before the window slams shut on Friday.

So it’s not good news when a potential deal falls apart, but that’s what it looks like has happened with Japhet Tanganga and his mooted move to Torino. According to Charlie Eccleshire in The Athletic, it’s more like Tori-NO as the clubs couldn’t come to an agreement.

I’m sure there are plenty of other Italian clubs that Tang Gang can be linked to before Friday, right? Three of them haven’t panned out but there’s still 17 left in Serie A alone. Surely there’s some club on the boot somewhere that’d take a homegrown English footballer who doesn’t play Ange-Ball but who seems like a perfectly awesome kid.

