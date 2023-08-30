Plettenberg: Eric Dier a backup option for Bayern Munich

Yesterday news broke that Eric Dier was, perhaps improbably, a transfer target for Bayern Munich. Today, we have a little bit more information and context about that possible transfer

According to our GOOD BUDDY Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich really do have Eric Dier on a list of potential targets in what’s left of the transfer window. That’s the good news! The bad news is that as of right now he’s a backup in case the club can’t get Palhinha from Fulham.

ℹ️ Scott McTominay: He won’t join #FCBayern at this stage. It’s not hot.



➡️ Bayern focused on Palhinha now

➡️ Dier, still a topic but not the 1st choice for Tuchel. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/VoWycVXcv9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 30, 2023

I honestly have no idea how likely or not it is that Fulham end up selling Palhinha — I’m certain they don’t want to, and from what we know about Bayern’s proclivities towards bids I couldn’t tell you if Bayern will be able to put together a bid that meets Fulham’s demands.

That said, I have absolutely no problem believing that they could meet Tottenham’s demands for Dier, because I suspect they’d let him go for the cost of a plane ticket and a bag of balls at this point. That said, Dave Hytner says in the Guardian that if Dier doesn’t find a club he wants to move to, he’ll just stay and see out his contract before leaving on a free transfer.

Have a sneaking suspicion that we’ll still be talking about Eric Dier late into transfer deadline day. Brace yourselves.