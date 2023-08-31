The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, August 31

good morning!

Tottenham Hotspur’s women’s squad doesn’t begin until next month, and there are no cup matches, which means we can put our sole focus on the Premier League for September!

But first - the transfer deadline is upon us. You don’t need fitzie to give you a rundown of all the incomings outgoings ??? remaining. We shall see what happens.

Once their squad has been decided, Spurs first line up with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Vincent Kompany’s side is not off to a great start, but Turf Moor isn’t an easy place to play.

There is also a home game against Sheffield United - that should be six points right?

It’ll come in handy for later in the month with the North London Derby on September 24. It’s always my least favourite game to watch. Yes I wil watch. No I will not enjoy it. But it’ll be a huge test for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

As will a home fixture against Liverpool to close the month! The Reds haven’t looked that convincing so far. It’s been too long since Spurs last won against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur schedule for September: At Burnley (Sept 2); Sheffield United (Sept 16); at Arsenal (Sept 24); Liverpool (Sept 30).

Fitzie's track of the day: Evil (Is Going On), by Howlin' Wolf

