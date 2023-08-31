DiMarzio: Davinson Sanchez linked with move to AS Monaco

Welcome to the final 48 hours of the transfer window. Buckle up, because it’s going to get frantic. Here’s your first rumor of the day: according to Gianluca DiMarzio, Davinson Sanchez is now linked to a new club — Ligue 1’s AS Monaco.

Davinson #Sanchez's agent is in London to negotiate his client transfer to @AS_Monaco, that are still pushing for @SpursOfficial centre-back. @SkySport @SkySportsPL — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 31, 2023

Sanchez might be Tottenham’s de facto third central defender and the first off the bench if either Cuti Romero or Micky van de Ven needs a rest, but he’s been linked with a departure from the club for months now and has been the subject of several bids from clubs interested in him. Monaco appears to be the latest.

Things move quickly in the transfer window so I have no idea what to make of this exact rumor, but if Davinson does leave it would mean Spurs would almost certainly need another CB in what’s left in the window. Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier are involved in their own transfer sagas (future articles!), which leaves Ashley Phillips as a primary backup if all three of them depart.