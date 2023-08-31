Tottenham in talks with Augsburg over transfer for Japhet Tanganga

Having exhausted all of his opportunities in Italy, Japhet Tanganga’s agent is apparently switching tactics and heading to Bavaria. According to Charlie Eccleshire in The Athletic’s transfer tracker, Spurs are currently in negotiations with FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga over a move for Tanganga.

All options are being discussed, either a loan or a permanent transfer, though Eccleshare says Spurs prefer a permanent move.

It’s kind of wild to me that, despite him being linked with numerous clubs over multiple years, Tanganga’s never actually been on loan... ever. He’s a Tottenham academy kid and a fringe member of the first team since he broke through in 2019 under then-manager Jose Mourinho, and he’s turned down a number of loan opportunities since in order to fight for his place in the squad.

But he’s clearly not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, and it’s time for this little bird to leave the nest and learn to fly. Preferably somewhere on the continent. I couldn’t tell you if Augsburg is a good fit for Japhet or not, but Spurs have got to offload some players and he’s in that group of guys that just need to go. Hopefully we’ll get some clarity here soon.