Report: no formal bid from Inter for Ndombele... yet

Tanguy Ndombele has apparently selected the club he’d like to move to upon leaving Tottenham Hotspur. Now it remains to be seen whether the club returns the interest. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have contacted Spurs about what it would take to sign Ndombele and are discussing internally whether they want to make a formal approach.

Inter have not submitted any formal bid for Tanguy Ndombele yet, just asked for conditions of the deal — waiting for the internal decision ⚪️ #THFC



Galatasaray remain keen on signing Ndombele in case any European loan deal collapses. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

That’s a pretty long distance away from a move actually happening, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up quite yet that we’re going to see the back of Tanguy before the window closes. But it’s not nothing? At least it’s a club that he’s willing to go to, as he’s reportedly already turned down two approaches from clubs in Turkey... and those clubs are I guess still waiting by the phone.

Clock’s ticking, Inter. You know Daniel Levy’s phone number. I have a suspicion it might be one of the easier negotiations involving Tottenham Hotspur you’ve had lately.