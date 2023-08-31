REPORT: Dane Scarlett heading to Ipswich on loan

Dane Scarlett came in as a halftime substitute in Tottenham Hotspur’s League Cup loss to Fulham on penalties on Tuesday. And while it’s fair to say he didn’t exactly pull up any trees in his 45 minutes of action, he did show glimpses of why he’s been so highly rated at Spurs over the past few years, both in the academy and as a fringe member of the Spurs squad.

But there just aren’t enough minutes to go around this season, and with Spurs out of one of the cups already it probably makes sense for Dane to head back out on loan. According to The Athletic’s transfer tracker, that’s exactly where he’s going — to Championship side Ipswich for the season.

Scarlett has also signed a contract extension with the club that will keep him at Spurs through 2027.

A loan to Ipswich for Scarlett and a one-year contract extension at Spurs feels like a sensible outcome for everyone.



Postecoglou has been impressed with Scarlett so far, but there'll be so few minutes to go around this season https://t.co/P4DknS4A9i — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) August 31, 2023

On the face of it, this looks like a really, really good loan opportunity for Dane. Getting a Championship loan at age 19 is a big accomplishment, and it’s a chance for Dane to get some serious minutes under his belt this season, hopefully. Ipswich are newly promoted to the Championship, but they absolutely tore up League One last season, scoring a club record 98 points and missing out on the title by just three points. The Tractor Boys aren’t likely to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season, but there’s every chance they can be a competitive team in the second division next season, and Scarlett has an opportunity to be a big part of that.

It’s not formally announced yet — we’ll post again when it is — but if this happens, it’s a positive development for Dane and for his future as a Spurs player. If he can take his chance with both hands.