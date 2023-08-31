Spurs could reignite interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Earlier this summer there were low-key rumors that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to help reinforce Ange Postecoglou’s midfield options. Those rumors dried up in like mid-June and we hadn’t heard anything about it since... until today.

Now, there are multiple reports out, including Dan Kilpatrick in the Evening Standard, Matt Law in the Telegraph, and Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian that suggests Spurs’ interest in Gallagher never really went away, it just went dormant for a while.

It wouldn’t be unusual to see something like this in any of these publications, but when all three are reporting it, I’m inclined to believe that there’s been a brief from the club. All three reports say that any potential late move for Gallagher would likely be contingent on Spurs finding a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who wants to leave the club preferably for one in the Champions League. All three reports also say that Chelsea currently rate Gallagher at around £50m.

The idea is that now that Chelsea have seemingly worked out a deal for Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, they might be amenable to sell Gallagher. Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Gallagher.

Tottenham remain in negotiations for the purchase of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, likely for a similar price to Gallagher.

I wasn’t super high on Gallagher and I remain not especially excited about him, especially at that price. But he’s young and talented, and I can see a situation where it works out. Seems like quite a few dominos have to fall before we should start thinking about this as a real possibility, though.