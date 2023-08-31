Update: Ornstein: Sergio Reguilon granted permission to travel to United for medical ahead of loan

Editor’s note: this article has been updated from its original version.

Yesterday we talked a little about how Sergio Reguilon was on a list of potential last-minute options for Manchester United as they seek additional cover at the left back position. Today — some hope! From David Ornstein, no less!

EXCL: Man Utd seriously considering signing Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. Cucurella still in play but complicated by Chelsea appearance last night. #MUFC to decide for football + financial reasons amid Amrabat pursuit @TheAthleticFC #THFC #CFC https://t.co/wWlsBCR3tN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2023

United bidding for a guy who can’t really see the pitch at Spurs? Sounds good! But there are issues. The most significant one is that United is probably looking for short term cover, considering they are in the situation they are in only because of injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. That means that whatever move they make might only be for a half season loan.

Ornstein also corroborates that United are looking at a move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, and makes it sound like that short termism could be a hang-up to getting Cucurella’s deal across the line. Since Cucurella played for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup mid-week, if he moved to United on a half-term basis he wouldn’t be able to head out on loan again in January which limits his options.

It also makes me wonder whether Spurs would similarly be less than keen to approve a half-season loan for Reguilon unless they had no other options. It’d be kicking that can down the road (again) but I suppose it’s better than nothing. And maybe the market opens up again in January.

UPDATE: This rumor now has some serious legs. David Ornstein is now reporting that Sergio Reguilon has been granted permission by Spurs to travel to United for a medical ahead of a loan. We don’t yet know if it’s a half season or a full season loan.