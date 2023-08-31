Fulham considering Tottenham’s Hojbjerg as a Palhinha replacement

Another out of the blue transfer rumor involving Tottenham Hotspur and another Premier League club! This time, it’s from Craven Cottage — The Daily Mail’s Nizaar Kinsella is reporting that Fulham are considering making an approach for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should they, as expected, lose Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich before the close of the window.

Fulham have begun looking at replacements for Joao Palhinha including Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Talks have already begun. https://t.co/Vipy3GMggZ — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 31, 2023

In retrospect I should’ve considered the possibility that this would happen. We’ve been focused on transfers from the Premier League to the continent — like General Ho’s longstanding links to Atletico Madrid — and have discounted the possibility that pure necessity might prompt Premier League clubs to actually deal with each other.

This would be a move that would actually make sense and would be a pretty good landing place for Hojbjerg. He would fill that Palhinha shaped hole pretty admirably, actually, and there’d be a decent chance Spurs could get some non-trivial money for him as well.

The flip side is that Hojbjerg apparently wants to move to a team that has European football and Fulham... well, doesn’t. So even if Fulham do decide to make a move there’s no guarantee that he’d agree to go there. That said, Fulham is still a Premier League side, Ho would play all the minutes he wants, and he probably wouldn’t even have to move house.

Let’s see where this goes, shall we? OK. Lets.