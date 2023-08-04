Yves Bissouma to wear new kit number in 2023-24

This is a small thing in the context of [gestures at everything] but if you’re a fan who loves kit numbers and what they mean, this might be of some interest to you. Tottenham Hotspur announced that Yves Bissouma is switching kit numbers in his second season at Spurs, moving from the 38 kit to the 8 kit recently vacated by Harry Winks.

It’s a small thing really, but taking Winksy’s No. 8 jersey does seem to represent the increasing importance that Bissouma has on Tottenham’s playing squad this season. He had a rough season under Antonio Conte where it looked like all of the dynamism he had while at Brighton was smothered under a blanket of Antonio Conte Patterns™. Already this summer we’ve seen him come to life, both in the two preseason friendly matches and behind the scenes. Yves, you might say, is no longer in the eaves.

For the record, the No. 8 shirt has a somewhat... well, let’s just call it “interesting” recent history. Jimmy Greaves wore it, as did Alan Gilzean, Ossie Ardiles, Mark Falco, Steve Perryman, and Paul Gascoigne. More recently, it’s been worn by Winks, Ryan Mason, Paulinho, Scott Parker, Jermain Jenas, Danny Murphy, Pedro Mendes, and Helder Postiga. It’s an important number and Bissouma has the opportunity to make it his.