World Cup R16 open thread: Spain-Switzerland, Japan-Norway, Netherlands-South Africa

We had a nice day off from World Cup action but we’re back in it today-slash-tomorrow early morning with the start of the knock-out rounds of the competition. Sixteen teams remain, and 13 will remain after today’s action.

This has been something of a bonkers World Cup thus far. Germany eliminated? Morocco qualifying with a negative goal differential? Jamaica looking like the tournament darlings? It’s be WILD. Let’s hope we continue to get fun games as the tournament continues.

If you want a breakdown of the bracket for the knockout stages, here’s one from the New York Times.

World Cup schedule

Spain vs. Switzerland

1 a.m. ET Saturday, 6 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC One (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Luana Bühler (Switzlerland)

Japan vs. Norway

4 a.m. ET Saturday, 9 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Stream: Former Spurs keeper Aurora Mikalsen (Norway)

Netherlands vs. South Africa

10 p.m. ET Saturday, 3 a.m. Sunday UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC One (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none