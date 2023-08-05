Micky van de Ven to fly to London for Tottenham medical on Sunday

In what was a very eventful day yesterday, news emerged that Tottenham Hotspur had reached full agreement with Wolfsburg for the signing of central defender Micky van de Ven. Today we know a little more about the signing and when he will be coming to London to sign the paperwork.

According to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, who is basically the David Ornstein of the Netherlands, the transfer fee for Van de Ven is €40m (£34.5m) + €7.5m (€6.5m) in escalators, bringing the total fee up to as high as £40m. Van de Ven is expected to fly to London to complete his medical and sign the long term contract on Sunday.

Paperwork complete between #Spurs and #Wolfsburg over Micky van de Ven (22). English pay 40 million euros fixed and max 7.5 million in bonuses. Player to London on Sunday.https://t.co/dYScaFoR0D — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) August 5, 2023

The timeline is set then for a formal announcement of Van de Ven’s signing on Monday after recording his intro video and interview with the club’s media team.

Interestingly, Verweij also notes that FC Volendam, Van de Ven’s previous club, is also getting a substantial payday of €5.5m as they had a 15% sell-on clause in his contract when they sold him to Wolfsburg.

Spurs are in desperate need of another central defender (or two). Ash Phillips signed on Saturday, but he’s 18 and perhaps not quite ready for the rigors of Premier League football. Van de Ven is, however, and has a super high ceiling that will hopefully allow him to slot into the starting XI immediately.

Exciting times!