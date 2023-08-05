Sorry folks, the Tottenham vs. Shakhtar friendly is on SpursPLAY only

I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Tottenham Hotspur have another friendly tomorrow, at home against Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk. This is Tottenham’s first and only home friendly of the preseason; their last friendly before the Premier League season starts is next Tuesday against Barcelona in the Gamper Trophy match.

American Spurs supporters have had it pretty good this preseason, with CBS Sports opting to televise all of Tottenham’s preseason tour matches on their network. And that brings me to the bad news — that’s not the case for this one. The match is not televised in the United States or the United Kingdom tomorrow and is streamed on SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house streaming service.

Now, if you’re lucky enough to be a Carty Free reader and live in Ukraine, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, or Norway (?!), then you have TV options and can find the channel in your country at livesoccertv.com. Otherwise, hie the hither and sally forth to tottenhamhotspur.com and sign thyself up for a SpursPlay account. Or quickly go make friends with a Norwegian. Or don’t. Whatever. Your choice, I’m not here to tell you what to do.

Well, that’s not true — what you cannot do is post links to illegal streams in the comments, because that’s bad and can get your friendly neighborhood American Spurs blog in big trouble. So don’t do that.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (friendly

Sunday, August 6, 2023

9:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. UK)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV: none in UK/USA (check international listings at livesoccertv.com)

Streaming: SpursPLAY (£)