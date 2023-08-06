Tottenham and Shakhtar discuss Manor Solomon fee

After signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer after a loan season with Fulham, Solomon’s original club Shakhtar is looking for some sort of fee for the 24-year-old winger.

Playing one another in a friendly, where Tottenham won 5-1, the two clubs met afterward to discuss a possible transfer fee for Solomon.

According to Adam Crafton with the Athletic, the two clubs have differing opinions of how the Ukrainian club should be compensated after losing Solomon due to the FIFA rule concerning the war and thus allowing foreign players to suspend their contracts (till June 30, 2023).

NEW: Shakhtar & Tottenham met today ahead of friendly game as dispute over Manor Solomon rumbles on. Shakhtar requested €6.5m (what they paid for him in 2018) from Spurs. Tottenham’s counter-offer: no fee but a sell-on clause if/when he leaves Spurs. https://t.co/uWXwu34EXW — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 6, 2023

The Ukrainian club hopes to get back the €6.5m they paid for him, and with Spurs thinking otherwise of a differing payment option, the two clubs couldn’t come to terms just yet for Solomon.

The two parties continue to have a good relationship after Spurs welcomed Shakhtar with open arms to play a friendly and give proceeds to Ukraine.