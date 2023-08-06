World Cup R16: highlights, plus today’s match schedule

Well, it looks like I missed a day. Whoopsie-doodle. In my defense, things got a little crazy on Friday. The big news is obviously the USA getting knocked out by Sweden on penalty kicks. There will be plenty to go through in that postmortem but I think it’s safe to say that USA got completely football’d. But the game is the game, and sometimes you play better and still lose.

Here are the highlights from yesterday-slash-today’s action as well as today-slash-tomorrow’s R16 matches.

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa

Netherlands: Roord 9’, Beerensteyn 68’

Sweden 0-0 USA (Sweden advances 4-3 on penalties)

World Cup schedule

England vs. Nigeria

3:30 a.m. ET Monday, 8:30 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC One (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Bethany England (England)

Australia vs. Denmark

6 a.m. ET Monday, 11 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Former Spurs players Kyah Simon & Alana Kennedy (Australia)