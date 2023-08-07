Cartilage Free Captain 2023-24 Premier League Community Predictions — Rank the Teams!

Those of you who have been around this site for a while know that we love a good prediction. With the new Premier League season scheduled to kick off this weekend, it’s time for our annual Community Premier League Predictions poll. Who’s going to win the title? Who will make top four? Who will be relegated?

Here at Cartilage Free Captain, we have our opinions on what the table will look like when it’s all said and done, and we’ll be sharing those opinions a little later. But we’re also extremely interested to know what YOU think as well.

Yeah, we know that the transfer window doesn’t close until a few weeks after the season starts again this year. We know that Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur, could look very different before everything is said and done. That’s fine. That’s part of the fun! And it’ll be even more hilarious when we’re all wrong.

We’re again adding a few additional questions this season. After you’ve finished ranking the table, click through, since we have some other fun prediction questions for you to decide on. I’ll be back towards the end of the week to take a look at the Carty Free Community Table Rankings.

If you are viewing this article on a mobile phone via AMP, the survey itself may not embed in the article. If that happens, click on this direct link to take the survey and join in on the fun.