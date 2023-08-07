Van de Ven, Veliz to have Tottenham medicals in London today ahead of signings

This is an exciting week for Tottenham Hotspur — not only do Spurs play Barcelona tomorrow in their last friendly match of the preseason and kick off their 2023-24 Premier League Season on Saturday with a match at Brentford, but they are also set to welcome two new faces to the first team. Argentina U20 international striker Alejo Veliz and Dutch central defender Micky van de Ven are both in London beginning their medicals ahead of the club announcing their signings early this week.

Micky van de Ven and Alejo Véliz, both undergoing first part of medical tests as new Tottenham players ⚪️ #THFC



Official statement will follow later this week for van de Ven and Véliz to be unveiled as new Spurs players. pic.twitter.com/FZQOV7tIs3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

We don’t know exactly when the official announcement will come. Fabrizio Romano says “later this week” but that can mean anything. We do know that they’ll need to complete initial interviews and spend some time with the club’s media team ahead of their signing announcements, and the club likes to do individual announcements of new acquisitions, even when they happen at the same time. So expect them to be spread out a bit, but they could happen as soon as tomorrow.

Van de Ven in particular is expected to slot right into the starting XI, but there’s some speculation that Alejo could be sent out on loan, at least initially. The Harry Kane saga still looms like a shadow over everything that Spurs are doing in the transfer window at the moment, especially when it comes to attackers. Veliz is a young guy and is coming straight from the Argentine league, which is a HUGE leap. It’d be completely natural to send him out somewhere to get used to first team football at a higher level before easing him in to Tottenham’s first team. And of course, Spurs are also looking at other striker options such as Gent’s Gift Orban should the club decide to sell Kane.

But signings are fun and exciting, and we’ll have two of them this week. That’ll be neat! Now let’s start thinking about outgoings, too.