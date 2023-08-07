Athletic: Tottenham rejected latest bid for Harry Kane by Bayern Munich

I know you’re as tired of reading about this stuff as I am writing about it, but news is news and we’ve got some big news in the continuing Harry Kane saga this morning. Multiple outlets are now reporting — first broken by David Ornstein in The Athletic — that Tottenham Hotspur have REJECTED the latest bid for Kane from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have seen latest offer for Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham. After proposals in June + July turned down #FCBayern were £25m short of #THFC valuation. Talks last week led to improved bid but that has now been knocked back too @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/R7zVBWjGez — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2023

The last offer made by Bayern Munich was supposedly €100m + €20m in escalators (a total of £103m), but the exact figure was never reliably reported. All that was reported, as Ornstein points out, is that the clubs were £25m apart in their valuation of Kane. Bayern officials were said to have issued an ultimatum of this past Friday to accept their offer or risk the deal falling apart; Daniel Levy did not respond by the deadline and instead flew to Miami for the weekend with his family. Bayern reporters quickly walked back that an ultimatum had ever been made.

Of course the next question is — what now? According to Ornstein, Bayern officials are planning on meeting about transfers today and may decide whether they want to make a fourth offer or to walk away from the deal entirely. Should they walk away, Kane is expected to honor his contract and continue to publicly support the club and his role within it in the upcoming season, and Ornstein also notes that he still remains open to being convinced to sign a new deal with Spurs should they show noticeable improvement in the Premier League campaign.

Sami Mokbel, in the Mail, suggests that the reason Bayern’s latest bid was rejected was the amount of guaranteed money was too low for Levy’s valuation of Kane’s worth.

“Sources have indicated that, in particular, the guaranteed portion - believed to be in the region of £73million, of the proposed transfer fee has been deemed too short of Kane’s worth. Bayern tried to impose a deadline of Friday night to advance the deal for Kane but Levy responded by flying to the United States. Kane has set his own personal deadline that he will commit to Tottenham for the year if a deal with Bayern isn’t concluded before the season-opener against Brentford on Sunday. “Kane has set his own personal deadline that he will commit to Tottenham for the year if a deal with Bayern isn’t concluded before the season-opener against Brentford on Sunday.” – Sami Mokbel, Daily Mail

Meanwhile on the Bayern side, Florian Plettenberg continues to insist that negotiations are still ongoing, which suggests Levy might be able to squeeze additional money out of the German giants.