The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, August 8

good morning!

You may find this hard to believe, but Cup competitions have already started. None so more exciting than the Champions League, which is in its third qualifying round. But that competition doesn’t matter to Spurs - not this year anyways!

So let’s turn our attention towards the prestigious Carabao Cup. The first round of the competition begins today and there are a couple exciting fixtures. Let’s take a peek at some:

Huddersfield-Middlesbrough: Two Yorkshire clubs enter. One leaves.

Plymouth Argyle - Leyton Orient: Hopes are high for Orient this year as they return to League One. Can they take out last year's champions?

PS: How many of you here thought you’d see Plymouth Argyle featured more than Spurs in the hoddle this week?

Accrington Stanley - Bradford City: This is dull on paper. And probably dull in real life. Bradford City are terrible. Stanley? I don’t know much about ‘em. But considering I once did a semester abroad in Leeds, I do have an affinity for Bradford City (because I flew into Leeds Bradford airport). NB: I don’t have an affinity for Leeds.

Wrexham - Wigan: Of course, every match for Wrexham is big-time now. And so are expectations! Their League Two campaign is off to a poor start.

Stoke City - West Brom: If quality is what you want to see in the first round of the EFL Cup, this is the match you'll want to see if you are able to see it.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hey! by The Guapos

And now for your links:

