DONE DEAL: Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed their new first choice defender! As expected, the club announced Dutch central defender Micky van de Ven as their newest player on Tuesday, joining from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven ✍️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

Tottenham have been looking for a solid left footed, left-sided central defender for what feels like ages and haven’t had a really good one since Jan Vertonghen left. There’s a lot of optimism now that Van de Ven is that guy. The 22-year old is excellent with the ball at his feet, good in the air, and has an impressively high ceiling. He joins Tottenham for a reported £26m plus an additional £17m in potential escalators, and will wear the No. 37 shirt.

Van de Ven has reportedly travelled with Tottenham to Spain for the team’s match against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy but I’d be very surprised if he gets on the field with zero training sessions with Ange Postecoglou under his belt. He also might not start or even play against Brentford this Sunday. But he does bring the promise of a young and exciting partnership with Cuti Romero, and an improved defense for Tottenham.

Van de Ven is the first of two expected signings today, along with 18-year old Argentina striker Alejo Veliz, who’s announcement is expected soon. Welcome to Tottenham, Micky!