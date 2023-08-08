Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs fall short in encouraging performance

In Tottenham Hotspur’s final run out before the season kicks off against Brentford, the Lilywhites took on a strong Barcelona side. Spurs went into the half 2-1 to the good, before they succumbed to late goals to fall away 4-2.

Oliver Skipp was the scorer of both Spurs goals on a night where there were strong performances from a couple of the usual suspects this preseason. Giovanni Lo Celso and Yves Bissouma were both fantastic, and Ivan Perisic had a decent outing as well. Spurs looked fantastic at periods through the match and the press was looking more and more coherent; unfortunately, there was often space available in behind the backline, which Barcelona exploited on a number of occasions.

The main focus of this match though was getting players 90 minutes match-fit and bedding in Ange’s tactics, with a heavily rotated side (all outfield players) playing long minutes as well as some minutes for some of the youth coming through.

Here are my match reactions.

Match reactions

First Half

Interestingly, Spurs set up in defense with Davinson Sanchez on the left and Eric Dier on the right, perhaps the opposite of what you would expect. It didn’t go well for Spurs, with Raphinha absolutely torching Sanchez before finding Robert Lewandowski far post, where Pedro Porro had completely lost his man (according to type) to open the scoring.

Barcelona nearly had a second early on, with clear space available in behind the Tottenham backline that Barca looked to exploit.

Eric Garcia had a pretty horrible challenge on Oliver Skipp - especially for a friendly. Very much in the realms of “orange card”. There was a another such challenge by Gavi on Manor Solomon soon after.

It was a gorgeous move that saw Spurs find their equaliser. Gio Lo Celso was heavily involved from deep, before his late run into the box was found by Sergio Reguilon. Gio’s shot hit the post, but Skipp calmly slotted in the rebound. It was a great piece of play!

There was a clear handball from Alejandro Balde in the box that should have been a penalty but the referee must have forgotten his glasses because there were a few odd no-calls through the half.

You wouldn’t think “Oliver Skipp” and “towering header” belong in the same sentence, but that was exactly what happened when Skippy headed in his second off a fantastic Perisic cross.

Barcelona really seemed to struggle at times with Spurs’ press - which was partially the creator of the second goal.

It would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall for Ange’s halftime talk (especially after Shakhtar) because it did seem again like Spurs clocked off a little just before halftime, and Barcelona nearly made them pay with a headed chance.

Second Half