DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Alejo Veliz as newest signing

Tottenham Hotspur kick off against Barcelona this afternoon in the Joan Gamper Trophy, their final preseason warm-up before the new Premier League season this Sunday. Before that, however, they had some business to attend to, including the announcement of their newest signings. On the heels of Dutch central defender Micky van de Ven, the club announced another signing — that of 18-year old Argentina U20 international striker Alejo Veliz.

We are delighted to welcome Alejo Véliz to Tottenham Hotspur — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

Veliz is an exciting young talent, a pure fox in the box striker with an excellent aerial presence, good poacher’s instincts, and a knack for finding the goal. He’s a player that is one for the future — nobody should expect to see him much this season for Tottenham, and there’s every chance he could head off on loan before the end of the transfer window — but he also might not! He’s a player who very well could be a significant contributor in future years and Ange Postecoglou may want to keep him around. He’s signing on a five year contract through 2029 and will wear the No. 36 shirt.

Veliz has reportedly travelled to Spain with the team ahead of the Barcelona friendly. I’d be surprised if he plays, but he’s now officially part of the first team, and that’s pretty exciting.

Welcome to Tottenham, Alejo Veliz!