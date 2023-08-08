Barcelona vs. Tottenham: game time, open thread, and how to watch the Gamper Trophy friendly

Tottenham Hotspur are playing the club’s final preseason tune-up match today, and it’s the most real pretend match that doesn’t matter Spurs have been in since the 2019 Audi Cup final. Spurs are in Spain to take on Barcelona in their annual Joan Gamper Trophy match. It’s perhaps the first REAL team Spurs have played all preseason, with apologies to West H... actually, scratch that, never apologize to West Ham.

At any rate, Barcelona seems to actually take this seriously so this should be a real test for Ange Postecoglou’s newly-revamped Tottenham team. But who will we see? It’s unclear, but we know it won’t include Harry Kane who remained in London and did not travel. Postecoglou hinted that he would give the lion’s share of the match minutes to players who did not feature heavily in Sunday’s friendly win over Shakhtar — so Richarlison for sure, but also players like Yves Bissouma, Eric Dier, Pedro Porro, Ivan Perisic, and Oliver Skipp. But we won’t know until the lineups come out.

Remember, this is a friendly. It’s meaningless. That said, if Spurs take what could be a mixed A-B side and play decently against a real Barcelona squad, I’m gonna start getting irrationally excited about this season.

Lineups

Our team to take on Barcelona! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

Barça XI for the Gamper Trophy#GamperBarça pic.twitter.com/PUbVxSajrd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2023

How to Watch

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur (friendly - Joan Gamper Trophy)

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. USA, 7 p.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 2 (USA - English), Fox Deportes (USA - Spanish), not televised (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: SpursPLAY

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!