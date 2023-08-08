Rumor: Joe Rodon in line for move to Championship side Leeds United

As the pre-season joy settles and the beginning of the Premier League kicks off on Sunday against Brentford, it is time for Tottenham to clean house, as Welsh center-back Joe Rodon seems to be the first name out the door.

Rodon, who arrived in 2020, was sent on a year-long loan with Ligue One side Rennes last year where the 25-year-old made 16 appearances throughout the campaign.

Continuing to slip down the pecking order under the list of managers Spurs have had in recent years, Rodon seems to have a loan move lined up with the recently relegated Leeds United side.

Joe Rodon, on the verge of joining Leeds on loan deal from Tottenham as called by @mcgrathmike ⚪️ #LUFC #THFC



Deal could be completed this week. pic.twitter.com/c2715baWp0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Terms have not come out, but it would be best for Rodon to show his skills with the Yorkshire side that wants to jump right back to the Premiership and possibly make a permanent move for him.