The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, August 9

good morning!

The 2023-24 Premier League season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to take a look at some kits!

We’ll get to the away kits later and focus today on the home kits! Let’s exclude Tottenham in the best & worst, as this year is a pretty sharp number.

Best:

Fulham:

Some might remember that the Cottagers were also awarded a ‘Best’ home kit from fitzie last year. They do it again this year!

What immediately caught my eye was the contrasting piping on the shoulders. I do love the two different colours. The logo blends in nicely with the white torso. All in all, very strong with the colour palette here.

First run out for @FulhamFC! Not the result we wanted, but felt good in my new colours GTG pic.twitter.com/ai7EnL3Yq2 — Calvin Bassey (@CalvinBassey) July 31, 2023

2. Burnley:

There are far too many claret and blue teams in the league this season (three!), and so one kit has to rise above the others.

For that we go to Burnley, who have a nice blue collar with some white piping. I also dig the claret on the sleeves. The logo kinda is a bit much (why does it need two lines?) but the gold works pretty well here in contrast to the others.

Ready for battle ⚔️



Which one's your favourite? — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 6, 2023

3. Luton Town:

You have to immediately add bonus points to the Premier League’s only orange team. It does look a little more red than orange, but I’ll allow it.

I also do like a big vertical stripe. And the fade from orange to the white strip is a different touch. Combine that with the solid black and it looks pretty darn good!

The sponsor logo doesn’t get in the way that much.

Worst home kits:

Brighton:

I think I might be in the majority here, but I really hatethose shoulders. It looks very clunky.

Nor do I like how the vertical strips were interupted by the Amex logo! It’s honestly a terrible waste of vertical stripping.

An exciting pre-season for this guy... ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/evHh34b3Cp — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 7, 2023

3. Chelsea

“Blue is the colour, and none is the number,” Bob Dylan would sing if he reappropriated one of his biggest hits for one of the worst home kits in the Premier League.

Setting aside the reasons for why there’s no front-of-shirt sponsor, there’s just not a lot going on here. There seems to be some subtle detail work on throughout, but it doesn’t really show.

Blue is the colour, welcome Axel Disasi! pic.twitter.com/7b15qiAtGJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2023

“You’d know what a drag it is to see you,” Bob Dylan would sing if he rededicated one of his other hits to one of the worst home kits in the league.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Accidentally like a Martyr, by Jerry Garcia

And now for your links:

Ange Postecoglou’s joy, frustration and other spottings in Tottenham’s loss to Barcelona

The Athletic ($$) does its own home-kit ratings, which is much more thorough but contains two fewer Bob Dylan mentions

Wolves set sights on Gary O’Neil appointment after Julen Lopetegui departure