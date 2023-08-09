Join Cartilage Free Captain’s 2023-24 Fantasy Premier League

Hi, folks. It’s that time again — we’re going to once again renew the Cartilage Free Captain fantasy Premier League over at fantasy.premierleague.com, just in time for both the end of the transfer window and the start of the Premier League season.

You know how it works by now, but in case you don’t here’s a primer: you have a certain amount of money with which you “buy” Premier League players, and then you choose a team each week. Points accrue. You rocket up the standings, followed by ????, and PROFIT.

Except there’s no profit because this isn’t gambling for money. But you still get to kick my ass because I invariably join every year and then forget I have a team by week 8.

And the winner? Well, you get NOTHING. GOOD DAY SIR.

This is a pool league, meaning there’s no head-to-head. If you want one of those leagues, keep an eye on the comments, as I believe there are a bunch of readers who have set one up in past years.

Just a protip: this season’s gonna be really weird because we’re going to have like a month’s worth of matches before the window slams shut. Remember that you have two “wildcards” that you can play which allows for infinite transfers if you ever want to completely reshuffle your team.

My team name this year is the same as last year: Pulbish or Perišić.

If you were in last year’s league, you’ve now automatically joined this year’s league, because that’s how it works. However, if you’re new you’re more than welcome to join us. To join, head over to fantasy.premierleague.com, make an account (or log in) and join the Carty Free league with invite code pa84ul

Have fun!