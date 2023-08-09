Tottenham drawn away to Fulham in 2nd round of Carabao Cup

The season hasn’t even started and Tottenham already know one of their domestic cup opponents. The second round draw of the Carabao Cup was just held, and Spurs were drawn away to Fulham in the southern section of the competition. The match will take place the week of August 28.

️ We will travel to @FulhamFC in the second round of the @Carabao_Cup! pic.twitter.com/gOzpPZhEic — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 9, 2023

It used to be that Spurs didn’t have to worry about this particular competition until at least the third round. Well, that’s what happens I guess when you finish eighth in the league — you end up in the 2nd round playing away against another Premier League opponent.

And truthfully, that kinda blows. Spurs managed to avoid the only REALLY big fish in that draw — Chelsea — but still ended up with one of the toughest draws in this round. Spurs could’ve ended up against a club like Stevenage (and Gary Rootbeer!), Exeter, Newport, or Sutton United. Alas. The only other comparable fixture is Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley in the north.

Here’s the full draw.

Northern Division

Tranmere United vs. Leicester City

Salford vs. Leeds United

Harrogate Town vs. Blackburn

Wrexham vs. Bradford

Doncaster vs. Everton

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs. Crewe Alexandria

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Mansfield

Wolves vs. Blackpool

Sheffield United vs. Lincoln

Southern Division