good morning and happy september!

Today marks deadline day for the Premier League, which means there’s sure to be a flurry of activity. Spare Menno your thoughts as the fella keeps us all updated.

We know there are so many outgoings Tottenham need to settle before the day’s end. But the deadline also brings some opportunities to land a couple of good deals. We’re reportedly keen on bringing in Brennan Johnson, Connor Gallagher and some banker named Lloyd Kelly.

Speaking of Deal, now’s a great time to look at the best Deal performed by The Grateful Dead.

What makes this song so great is that it builds and builds and freaking builds, man! You can even feel it from the very beginning.

Some say the best Deal was at Alpine Valley in 1989. That same year’s version in Orchard Park is also a huge favourite among fans.

And, of course, any song played at Barton Hall 1977 makes the shortlist.

But none of those are my favourite Deal. For that we go to the Community War Memorial in Rochester (also in 1977). What makes this song for me is Jerry Garcia’s fantastic guitar solo and jam right around the two-minute mark.

Like I said, Deal builds and builds. And as we briefly retreat into the verse, it builds again with Donna Godchaux (yes I KNOWWWWW) on backing vocals.

And then they let it freaking rip, man!

There’s not doubt about it. This is the best Deal around!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Deal, by The Grateful Dead

