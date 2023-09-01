DONE DEAL: Sergio completes his Regui-loan to Manchester United

Another Tottenham Hotspur player is out the door, if only temporarily. Today, as expected, left back Sergio Reguilon was announced as the latest signing of Manchester United, joining the club on a season-long loan.

Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



Good luck, Sergi! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

Reguilon’s loan may not even last that long. As reported by David Ornstein, the deal is a straight loan with no fee, but with 100% of his reported £50k/wk wages paid by United. There is a break clause that United can exercise in January should they wish, which could be important as Reguilon is being signed only as emergency fullback cover due to the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But this is still a win-win for Spurs and for United. Tottenham get to kick Reguilon’s can down the road for a while, won’t have to worry about him playing against Spurs, and if they’re lucky he’ll perform well enough to rehabilitate some of his transfer market in the future.

As for Sergio, it’s a big opportunity for him to prove Spurs and Ange Postecoglou wrong about his fit for Tottenham’s new tactics. I hope he does. It’s in everyone’s best interest if he does well with the Red Devils.

Vaya con Dios, Sergio.