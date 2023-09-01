DONE DEAL: Japhet Tanganga completes loan move to FC Augsburg

Tottenham Hotspur may not get all of their business done by the time the transfer window closes, but they’re giving it their best shot. Japhet Tanganga becomes the latest player to head through the exit door, completing a move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on deadline day.

Japhet Tanganga has joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.



Good luck, Japh! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

As previously reported, the move is a season long loan, but with a conditional purchase obligation that if exercised could make the value of his eventual transfer worth as high as €10m. That doesn’t feel like a lot (and it isn’t) but it’s not a bad figure for a move to a smallish continental club by a player on the fringes of Spurs’ squad and who hasn’t even had a proper loan at the age of 24.

I think Tanganga is good enough to be a good professional footballer. There’s a part of me that’s a little sad that it won’t be at Spurs, especially because he’s a homegrown kid who came through the academy. But it’s become clear he’s not a good fit for the tactics, and it’s best if he pursues the rest of his career elsewhere. Hopefully he can smash in Germany such that he earns a permanent move.

Good luck, Japhet!