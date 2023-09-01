 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DONE AND DUSTED: Summarizing Tottenham’s 2023 summer transfer window

SLAM goes the transfer window!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Whew. Well, THAT was a wild one. Tottenham Hotspur had one of its more frantic ends of a transfer window in recent memory, but it’s finally closed. Players have gone, players have come. Spurs made significant moves in both directions, with several transfers and loans coming down to the final day in a frenzied finale.

Tottenham now look a much different team to the one that ended the 2022-23 season and while they may not have achieved every item on their to-do list they got a lot of business done in a very short period of time.

So let’s take stock at the end of a pretty insane day of transfer rumors and news. Here’s a summary of all of Spurs’ moves in this window — incoming, and outgoing.

Enjoy it. I know I will. As soon as I finish this celebratory bottle of scotch.

Only 2911 hours until the opening of the transfer window! I’m so tired.

Incoming

Dejan Kulusevski AM Juventus £25.6m 6/17/2023
Guglielmo Vicario GK Empoli £17.2m 6/22/2023
James Maddison AM Leicester City £40m 6/28/2023
Pedro Porro RB Sporting Lisbon £39.7m 6/30/2023
Manor Solomon RM Shakhtar Donetsk Free (kinda) 7/10/2023
Ashley Phillips CB Blackburn Rovers £2m 8/5/2023
Alejo Veliz ST Rosario Central £18m 8/8/2023
Micky van de Ven CB Wolfsburg £30m (+£20m options) 8/8/2023
Brennan Johnson AM Nottingham Forest £47.5 9/1/2023

Outgoing

Harry Winks CM Leicester City £10m 6/30/2023
Joe Rodon CB Leeds United Loan 8/10/2023
Harry Kane ST Bayern Munich £100+20m options 8/12/2023
Troy Parrott ST Excelsior Rotterdam Loan 8/24/2023
Alfie Devine AM Port Vale Loan 8/25/2023
Djed Spence RB Leeds United Loan 8/30/2023
Dane Scarlett ST Ipswich Loan 8/31/2023
Sergio Reguilon LB Manchester United Loan 9/1/2023
Japhet Tanganga CB FC Augsburg Loan 9/1/2023
Harvey White CM Stevenage Undisclosed 9/1/2023

