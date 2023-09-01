DONE AND DUSTED: Summarizing Tottenham’s 2023 summer transfer window

Whew. Well, THAT was a wild one. Tottenham Hotspur had one of its more frantic ends of a transfer window in recent memory, but it’s finally closed. Players have gone, players have come. Spurs made significant moves in both directions, with several transfers and loans coming down to the final day in a frenzied finale.
Tottenham now look a much different team to the one that ended the 2022-23 season and while they may not have achieved every item on their to-do list they got a lot of business done in a very short period of time.
So let’s take stock at the end of a pretty insane day of transfer rumors and news. Here’s a summary of all of Spurs’ moves in this window — incoming, and outgoing.
Enjoy it. I know I will. As soon as I finish this celebratory bottle of scotch.
Only 2911 hours until the opening of the transfer window! I’m so tired.
Incoming
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Date
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Date
|Dejan Kulusevski
|AM
|Juventus
|£25.6m
|6/17/2023
|Guglielmo Vicario
|GK
|Empoli
|£17.2m
|6/22/2023
|James Maddison
|AM
|Leicester City
|£40m
|6/28/2023
|Pedro Porro
|RB
|Sporting Lisbon
|£39.7m
|6/30/2023
|Manor Solomon
|RM
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Free (kinda)
|7/10/2023
|Ashley Phillips
|CB
|Blackburn Rovers
|£2m
|8/5/2023
|Alejo Veliz
|ST
|Rosario Central
|£18m
|8/8/2023
|Micky van de Ven
|CB
|Wolfsburg
|£30m (+£20m options)
|8/8/2023
|Brennan Johnson
|AM
|Nottingham Forest
|£47.5
|9/1/2023
Outgoing
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Date
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Date
|Harry Winks
|CM
|Leicester City
|£10m
|6/30/2023
|Joe Rodon
|CB
|Leeds United
|Loan
|8/10/2023
|Harry Kane
|ST
|Bayern Munich
|£100+20m options
|8/12/2023
|Troy Parrott
|ST
|Excelsior Rotterdam
|Loan
|8/24/2023
|Alfie Devine
|AM
|Port Vale
|Loan
|8/25/2023
|Djed Spence
|RB
|Leeds United
|Loan
|8/30/2023
|Dane Scarlett
|ST
|Ipswich
|Loan
|8/31/2023
|Sergio Reguilon
|LB
|Manchester United
|Loan
|9/1/2023
|Japhet Tanganga
|CB
|FC Augsburg
|Loan
|9/1/2023
|Harvey White
|CM
|Stevenage
|Undisclosed
|9/1/2023
Loading comments...