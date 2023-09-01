DONE AND DUSTED: Summarizing Tottenham’s 2023 summer transfer window

Whew. Well, THAT was a wild one. Tottenham Hotspur had one of its more frantic ends of a transfer window in recent memory, but it’s finally closed. Players have gone, players have come. Spurs made significant moves in both directions, with several transfers and loans coming down to the final day in a frenzied finale.

Tottenham now look a much different team to the one that ended the 2022-23 season and while they may not have achieved every item on their to-do list they got a lot of business done in a very short period of time.

So let’s take stock at the end of a pretty insane day of transfer rumors and news. Here’s a summary of all of Spurs’ moves in this window — incoming, and outgoing.

Enjoy it. I know I will. As soon as I finish this celebratory bottle of scotch.

Only 2911 hours until the opening of the transfer window! I’m so tired.

Incoming Player Position Club Fee Date Player Position Club Fee Date Dejan Kulusevski AM Juventus £25.6m 6/17/2023 Guglielmo Vicario GK Empoli £17.2m 6/22/2023 James Maddison AM Leicester City £40m 6/28/2023 Pedro Porro RB Sporting Lisbon £39.7m 6/30/2023 Manor Solomon RM Shakhtar Donetsk Free (kinda) 7/10/2023 Ashley Phillips CB Blackburn Rovers £2m 8/5/2023 Alejo Veliz ST Rosario Central £18m 8/8/2023 Micky van de Ven CB Wolfsburg £30m (+£20m options) 8/8/2023 Brennan Johnson AM Nottingham Forest £47.5 9/1/2023