Tottenham Hotspur Deadline Day 2023: All the Stories

Tottenham Hotspur are about to embark on what could be one of its busiest transfer deadline days in recent memory. Remember how calm last year’s deadline day was? Today is probably going to be emphatically NOT that.

So for your convenience and ours, we’re compiling all of the transfer stories into this story stream. We’ll also include the key stories from Thursday as well. Check back frequently for new stories, and to check the comments on the existing ones. We’ll do our best to keep you up to date as much as possible. COYS!

And to keep you company on the way, here’s a picture of a smiling (okay, half-smiling) Ange Postecoglou.