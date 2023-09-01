Spurs and Forest move closer towards a deal for Brennan Johnson

It’s deadline day, everybody - and it looks like things are all about to kick off.

Multiple sources, including Sami Mokbel from the Mail, John Cross from the Mirror, and John Percy from the Telegraph are now reporting that Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are inching closer to an agreement for the transfer of Brennan Johnson.

The reporting is still somewhat murky, but the consensus appears to be that the two clubs are speaking, on good terms, and confident there’s space for a deal to be done. Multiple reports over the last week have put Forest’s asking price at around £50 million, and this recent news has Spurs bidding in the ballpark of £40 mil, not too far off Forest’s valuation.

One interesting tidbit from Mokbel specifically mentions that Spurs have committed to coming back with an improved bid once they’ve sorted outgoings, which is kind of a familiar tune to what we’ve been hearing a chunk of the summer. Why Levy would tell Forest that is anyone’s guess - it’s possible it’s just a total falsehood, or it could be the fact that Levy knows he has less leverage when he’s racing against the clock to get this done.

Typically, in this business, where there’s smoke there’s fire; and now the alarms are blaring and the sprinklers are running. It feels like it’s just a matter of time until this gets done. I am not really a fan of this move at all (as is pretty much everyone else on the Masthead): the guy runs fast and... not a lot else. But he’s young, homegrown, and did look decent in the Championship a couple years back. Unfortunately, he’s never really shown that in top level football, so here’s hoping if this does go through, we won’t be regretting it in a few years’ time, like many of Spurs’ high-profile transfers in recent times.

More as it comes.