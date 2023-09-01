L’Equipe: Rennes in with an improved bid for Davinson Sanchez

Could a missed penalty be Davinson Sanchez’s last act in a Tottenham Hotspur kit?

There was reporting a few days back that Rennes were interested in our big Colombian defender, logging a €9 million bid that Spurs rejected out of hand. Their interest, though, hasn’t diminished, with the Ligue Un club returning with an improved offer of €12 million (according to French outlet L’Equipe).

Spurs are in an interesting position at center back: they have a clear starting duo now of Cristian Romero and Mickey Van de Ven, followed by a pretty muddled selection of backups. Japhet Tanganga rapidly dropped down the pecking order following the exit of Jose Mourinho and appears to be off to Augsburg; Ben Davies is probably more an option at left back in Ange’s current system; Eric Dier is running down his contract, doesn’t have the pace to play in a high line, and seems out of favor; and new signing Ashley Phillips is barely out of high school.

Which brings us to Davinson Sanchez.

Sanchez has had an extremely mixed time of it at Spurs, never really justifying the price tag with which he arrived at the club; he has though managed to find himself in a scenario where he is probably Tottenham’s first choice to step in if something happened to Cuti or Mickey (God forbid).

It’s hard to know what Spurs will do in this scenario. It’s possible they want to keep him, it’s possible they want to sell him and have somebody lined up to replace him, and it’s possible they’ll sell him and just think Eric Dier will do fine. One thing’s for sure - being knocked out of the Carabao Cup midweek would be a sad end to the Spurs career of a player who has given his all over a tumultuous tenure at the club.